Bad Bunny is currently on a run with his new album, but wrestling is still in his heart.

Bunny has competed in the WWE, revealing to Rolling Stone that he wants to “do it one more time.”

Bunny shared, “I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know.”

Enter his opponent, social media superstar and former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul who laid down a challenge: “Then get in the ring with me.”

Take it from his writer, who is a WWE star. These guys have put on entertaining matches with quality and long-tenured wrestlers. Together, they would put on a banger.

See the challenge below.