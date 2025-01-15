The National Football League has unveiled the six finalists for the prestigious 2024 Pepsi® Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. These rising stars earned their spots after delivering record-breaking performances throughout the season.

2024 Finalists:

Brock Bowers (Tight End, Las Vegas Raiders): Set rookie records with 112 receptions and 1,194 receiving yards, becoming the all-time leader in receptions by a rookie tight end.

Jayden Daniels (Quarterback, Washington Commanders): Posted a 100.1 passer rating, set rookie QB records for rushing yards (891), and earned an unprecedented 11 Rookie of the Week awards.

Bucky Irving (Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Led all rookies in scrimmage yards (1,514), rushing yards (1,122), and rushing touchdowns (eight).

Malik Nabers (Wide Receiver, New York Giants): Secured 109 receptions, 1,204 yards, and seven touchdowns, recording the second-most rookie receptions in NFL history.

Bo Nix (Quarterback, Denver Broncos): Topped rookie QBs with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, highlighted by seven games with multiple TD passes and no interceptions.

Brian Thomas Jr. (Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars): Dominated with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, joining elite company as one of four rookies in the Super Bowl era with such stats.

Fans can vote for their favorite at nfl.com/rookies through January 31, with the winner announced during Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas.

This year marks the 23rd presentation of the Rookie of the Year award by Pepsi, the NFL’s Official Soft Drink, and its enduring partnership with the league.