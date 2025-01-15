‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Becomes Third Most-Watched Series on Netflix

Squid Game continues to be one of the most successful TV shows. The Netflix uber-popular series entered season two over the holiday season, bringing in a whopping 152.5 million views.

According to Variety, the series is the third most-watched TV season on Netflix only trailing Wednesday, which brought in 252 million, and the opening Squid Game season at 265 million.

Within four days of its December 26 debut, Squid Game Season 2 garnered 68 million views, making it Netflix’s biggest TV launch ever. By day 11, the series had soared to 126.2 million views, setting a new record for the most views any Netflix show has achieved in that timeframe.

The highly-anticipated second season shattered records, debuting at the top of Netflix’s charts in 93 countries.

This unprecedented feat solidifies Squid Game’s status as a global phenomenon.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

“Season 2 explores how Gi-hun follows through on his words after leaving the airport,” says Hwang below in a new behind-the-scenes featurette that revisits Season 1. “Gi-hun’s endeavor to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of Season 2.”

The show’s gripping premise of a deadly survival game, set against a backdrop of social inequality, resonated with audiences worldwide. Season 1, became a cultural sensation, racking up a staggering 2.2 billion viewing hours.

While Season 2 has undoubtedly made a splash, it hasn’t captured the same universal acclaim as its predecessor. Critics have praised the show’s technical prowess, but some fans have expressed disappointment. Despite the mixed reception, the show’s immense popularity ensures it will continue dominating the streaming landscape.

As Gi-hun returns to South Korea, determined to dismantle the sinister organization behind the deadly games, fans eagerly await the final season. Will Squid Game be able to maintain its grip on the global audience, or will it fade into obscurity? Only time will tell.

Check out the trailer below if you missed it: