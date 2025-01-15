TikTok Set to Shut Down in the U.S. by Sunday, Jan 19 If Supreme Court Doesn’t Intervene

Whoops, TikTok is preparing to shut down entirely in the U.S. by Sunday if the Supreme Court does not intervene, according to reports from unnamed sources. The shutdown would go beyond the federal ban’s initial requirement for app stores to halt offering the app for download, though it would not immediately prevent current users from accessing it.

Get this, sources indicate that if the shutdown occurs, users will be greeted with a pop-up message directing them to a website with more details about the ban. TikTok also plans to allow users to download all of their data before the app ceases to operate.

About that Supreme Court hearing last Friday, a lawyer for TikTok warned that the app would “go dark” if the court does not pause the ban. A ruling from the court is expected soon, and a shutdown is among the potential outcomes as TikTok’s leadership prepares for various scenarios. The company has reportedly been planning for such a situation, as executives have kept employees informed.

In a message sent to staff earlier this week, TikTok’s HR chief reassured U.S. employees that their jobs would remain secure even if the app’s U.S. ban goes into effect. “Your employment, pay, and benefits are secure, and our offices will remain open, even if this situation hasn’t been resolved before the January 19 deadline,” TikTok’s Global Head of HR, Nicky Raghavan, wrote. “The bill is not written in a way that impacts the entities through which you are employed, only the U.S. user experience.”

With the deadline looming, the situation remains fluid, and TikTok continues to monitor developments closely as it prepares for the possibility of a complete shutdown in the U.S.

What do you think? Is TikTok a threat to national security? Should it separate from its Chinese owned parent company or should the U.S. federal government leave it alone and let people veg out on TikTok videos? Let us know what you think.