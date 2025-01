The vultures are already swooping in on the Los Angeles area, attempting to capitalize on a tragedy.

Hitting X, Vince Staples revealed that someone attempted to buy land impacted by the California wildfires.

“White devil offered a M cash for the land,” Staples wrote. “He must’ve thought I was one of them other n—as.”

Highlighting the conditions, he later shared, “Whole neighborhood burnt down but we still thuggin.”