Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the first official trailer for The Woman in the Yard, an upcoming horror-thriller starring Danielle Deadwyler and Russell Hornsby.

In this eerie new film, Deadwyler reunites with her Carry-On director, Jaume Collet-Serra, to bring a gripping story to the big screen. The film also features Okwui Okpokwasili, Peyton Jackson, and Estella Kahiha in pivotal roles, with a script penned by Sam Stefanak. Produced by Jason Blum and Stephanie Allain, The Woman in the Yard also sees Deadwyler, Collet-Serra, James Moran, and Gabrielle Ebron taking on executive producer roles.

The official plot synopsis reveals that Deadwyler plays Ramona, a woman overwhelmed by grief after surviving a devastating car accident that claimed her husband’s life. Seriously injured herself, Ramona is left to care for their 14-year-old son (Jackson) and 6-year-old daughter (Kahiha) alone in their remote farmhouse. However, the situation takes a terrifying turn when a mysterious woman appears in their yard.

“Ramona assumes the woman (Okpokwasili) is lost or demented,” the description continues, “but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure and her intentions are anything but peaceful. Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who simply won’t leave them alone.”

Check out the spine-tingling trailer below!