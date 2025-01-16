Aaliyah Barbie Doll Sells Out in 30 Minutes, Fetches Premium Prices Online

The much-anticipated Aaliyah Barbie doll, released at midnight on January 16, 2025, on MattelCreations.com, sold out in just 30 minutes. Retailing for $64.99, the doll was accompanied by a one-year membership to Barbie Club 59, granting members access to exclusive deals and early product releases.

The doll pays homage to the iconic R&B artist, “Babygirl.” Dressed in a sleek black ensemble, low-slung pants, and stylish sunglasses, the Aaliyah Barbie captures her timeless fashion and musical legacy. “Our Aaliyah doll honors the life and sound of the chart-topping, record-breaking American musician,” reads the official product description on the Mattel website.

Exclusive and Coveted

While the doll quickly sold out on Mattel’s site, fans may still find it at select Target locations and Target’s website, according to Mattel. However, availability is uncertain, prompting collectors to turn to resale platforms. Dozens of Aaliyah Barbie dolls are already listed on eBay, with many fetching prices around $100, nearly double the original retail cost.

Advertisement

Aaliyah Joins the Ranks of Iconic Barbie Collaborations

Aaliyah’s inclusion in the Barbie lineup adds her to an exclusive group of musicians celebrated with their own dolls. Other artists who have been immortalized as Barbies include Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, and Stevie Nicks.

This release marks a continued resurgence of interest in Aaliyah’s legacy. After years of her music being unavailable digitally, fans rejoiced in 2021 when her catalog finally arrived on streaming services. The Barbie doll further cements her influence, celebrating her contributions to music, fashion, and culture.

What’s Next?

With the Aaliyah Barbie proving to be an instant sell-out, collectors and fans alike are left hoping for restocks or additional Aaliyah-inspired releases. Whether through Mattel’s website, Target, or the secondary market, securing this tribute to an R&B legend has quickly become a priority for enthusiasts worldwide.