Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky has declined a last-minute plea deal in his ongoing felony assault case, choosing instead to face trial later this month. The 36-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged two years ago with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after allegedly shooting at his former A$AP Mob associate, A$AP Relli.

According to The Daily Mail, both sides convened on Wednesday to explore a potential plea agreement, but no resolution was reached. Rocky’s legal team has made it clear that he is unwilling to compromise. “He’s not interested in cutting a deal,” his attorney reportedly stated during the readiness hearing at a downtown Los Angeles criminal court.

The trial is set to begin on January 21, starting with the selection of a 12-person jury. If convicted on both counts, the rapper could face up to 24 years in prison.

Rocky, who is currently in a relationship with global superstar Rihanna, was not present at the recent hearing. He has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges.

The case stems from an alleged incident in November 2021, where A$AP Relli accused Rocky of firing a gun at him during an argument. The claims have been a point of contention within the A$AP Mob collective and have drawn widespread media attention due to the rapper’s high-profile status and his relationship with Rihanna, with whom he shares two children.

With jury selection just days away, the stakes are high for the artist as he prepares to defend himself in court. Fans and industry insiders will be closely watching the trial, which could have significant implications for the rapper’s future.

