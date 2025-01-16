So are they married or …? Let’s back up first … A$AP Rocky’s pre-trial for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting took an unexpected twist when the rapper’s marital status with Rihanna left a judge perplexed. Where are the court room cameras when you need them.

It all went down during a hearing on Wednesday (Jan. 16), Judge Mark S. Arnold sought clarification on how to refer to the pop icon when addressing potential jurors. Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, stepped in, saying, “She’s his common-law wife, your Honor. Or just ‘wife,’” but this led to a swift objection from the prosecution.

Get this, a prosecutor responded, “If they’re not legally married, we prefer that she not be referred to as his wife and that she is just referred to as his significant other or mother of his children.” However, Judge Arnold continued to press, asking if the couple was legally married anywhere. Tacopina replied, “I don’t know, but she’s certainly his common-law wife.”

In the end, Judge Arnold ruled that Rihanna could only be referred to as Rocky’s wife if they were legally married, which—based on current information—does not appear to be the case. Despite years of speculation about their relationship and rumored wedding, the “Fashion Killa” couple has not confirmed whether they’ve legally tied the knot.

“If they are not legally married, she is his significant other,” the judge concluded.

In addition to the relationship confusion, Rolling Stone reported that prosecutors offered Rocky a last-minute plea deal. The deal would have allowed him to plead guilty to a lesser charge and avoid trial. However, Tacopina made it clear that Rocky was not interested in settling. “From our side, we have no interest in a settlement. My client has indicated he’s not willing to take anything,” the attorney said in court. “But obviously, I will listen to anything, any offer. And I have an obligation and a duty to relay it to my client, which I will do.”

After the hearing, Tacopina expressed confidence in Rocky’s chances for acquittal and revealed that the rapper was ready to testify if necessary. “He’s eager to tell his story. He would love the opportunity to do so. He’s a good human being, and that would come out if he testifies. But that’s a decision that has not been made yet. It depends on how the case goes.”

What’s more, when asked whether Rihanna would attend the trial, Tacopina remained uncertain. “I don’t know. That’s a family decision,” he said to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff. “He’s very protective of Rihanna and doesn’t want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that’s a family decision they’ll make.”

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (Jan. 21) and is expected to last approximately 15 days.

If convicted, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison for allegedly shooting A$AP Mob affiliate A$AP Relli (real name: Terell Ephron) in 2021. According to Relli, tensions escalated when Rocky failed to follow through on a promise to assist the family of a deceased A$AP Mob member. During a meeting at a Los Angeles hotel in November 2021, Relli claims Rocky arrived with several men, pointed a gun at his stomach, and threatened, “I’ll kill you right now.” Relli also alleges that Rocky fired four shots, one of which struck his hand, before fleeing the scene. Surveillance footage from nearby parking garages reportedly shows the rapper brandishing a firearm before running away.

As the trial approaches, all eyes remain on the courtroom, especially with the ongoing questions about the couple’s relationship status.