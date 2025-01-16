The vibrant cast and creative minds behind Amazon’s hit series Harlem gathered at the stylish NeueHouse in Chelsea for an exclusive screening of the highly anticipated new season. Fans and media alike joined the celebration, which featured an intimate evening of laughter, insight, and camaraderie.

Creator and Executive Producer Tracy Oliver led the charge, sharing heartfelt remarks about the show’s journey and its importance in highlighting the beauty, complexity, and resilience of Black women.

The evening was graced by stars of the series, including Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson, whose dynamic performances have brought their characters to life. Joining them were Tyler Lepley, Gail Bean, Juani Feliz, and Jonathan Burke, who offered a sneak peek at the drama, romance, and humor set to unfold this season.

Advertisement

Adding flair to the event were esteemed guests such as Taryn Delanie Smith, Bevy Smith, Luke Forbes, and the incomparable Sherri Shepherd, all of whom shared their excitement for the show’s return. The warm and lively atmosphere reflected the themes of friendship and ambition that are at the heart of the series.

Guests were treated to an impromptu game of “Samples & Friends” before the special preview of the new season, showcasing the captivating storylines, quick wit, and heartfelt moments that have made Harlem a fan favorite. The screening concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where the cast and crew reflected on their experiences and teased what’s in store for viewers.

The event at NeueHouse Chelsea was more than just a screening—it was a celebration of representation, creativity, and the power of storytelling. With its blend of humor, authenticity, and heart, the upcoming season of Harlem promises to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.