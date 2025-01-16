Hip Hop icon Busta Rhymes has landed in legal trouble following an alleged assault in Brooklyn. The “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” rapper, whose real name is Trevor Smith Jr., was arrested Tuesday night and charged with third-degree assault, law enforcement sources confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Jay Street and Front Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, a 50-year-old male victim claimed he was assaulted, alleging multiple punches from an unidentified attacker. The victim, who sustained swelling on the left side of his face, was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull and is currently in stable condition.

While the victim’s identity was initially withheld, reports from The New York Post later identified him as Busta Rhymes’ assistant. Allegedly, the altercation began after the assistant was caught using his phone while on duty, which escalated into a physical confrontation. When asked for further details, the assistant reportedly told the Post, “An article in the paper as opposed to a six or seven-million-dollar settlement? I’m not risking it, sorry.”

Rhymes’ representatives have yet to issue a public statement regarding the incident.

This isn’t the first time Busta Rhymes has faced legal challenges. Over the years, the rapper has had several run-ins with the law. In 1998, he was arrested for gun possession and later pleaded guilty in 2000, receiving a five-year probation sentence. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to assault and drunk driving charges after disputes with his driver and subsequent arrests. These incidents resulted in a three-year probation sentence.

Rhymes also made headlines in 2015 when he was arrested for throwing a protein drink at a gym employee. He later pleaded guilty to non-criminal harassment and attended anger management classes.

Despite his legal history, Busta Rhymes remains a celebrated figure in hip-hop, known for his electrifying performances and legendary catalog. As this case develops, fans and observers alike await more details about the alleged assault and its potential impact on his career.