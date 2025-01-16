Free Carnegie Hall Program “The B-Side” Connects Youth to Leaders in the Music Industry

Beginning this February, more than 40 young people from across New York City will begin taking part in workshops at Carnegie Hall as part of The B-Side, a program created by the Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI) that introduces career pathways in the music industry. Designed for future music industry leaders, workshops help young people learn about the music business, connecting them with music executives, accomplished writers, producers, engineers, performing artists, and more for an in-depth look into the industry. The B-Side aims to recruit participants from a variety of New York City neighborhoods and backgrounds, including communities that have been underrepresented in executive leadership of the music industry. Click here for an inside look.

Launched in 2023, The B-Side returns in late February with programs for young people ages 14–17, followed by a second older cohort, ages 18–22, in early April. Following a week-long intensive, participants in both groups engage in biweekly workshops at Carnegie Hall in addition to attending field trips to the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch and Roc Nation as well as Carnegie Hall concerts, panel discussions, and more. Workshop topics include music distribution and streaming; marketing; radio and promotions; professional skill building; legal and finance; and more.

Several industry leaders and artists join as guest faculty this season including Corey Williams, Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs at Universal Music; Naydeen Rodriguez, esteemed marketing professional at Roc Nation; and Rob Lewis, acclaimed music arranger, composer, and producer. Angelo Ellerbee, founder of Double XXposure Public Relations, leads a panel discussion, in addition to other guest speakers from across the music industry, including Carnegie Hall staff. Teaching artists Alexis Atkinson, Maxwell Addo, and Mikal Lee lead ongoing workshops.

Dimitri, an alum of The B-Side said, “The B-Side has given me direction not just in terms of being a musician, but it’s given me a sense of optimism applicable to everyday skills…. We have been so fortunate in having an opportunity to pick the brains of so many world-class music professionals and experts. However, for me, nothing beats the sense of community I have felt here at The B-Side. It is always beautiful to connect with like-minded individuals in a space that is destined to cultivate the best out of all of us. Thank you again to the B-Side faculty and Carnegie Hall for making me feel like I belong.”

A group of participants who took part in The B-Side in prior seasons have been selected for an alumni council which meets monthly to continue learning as well as to attend concerts together and serve as ambassadors for the program.