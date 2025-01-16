Michelle Obama is not going to fake the funk. Earlier this week, a report emerged that former first lady Michelle Obama would not attend Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Obamas revealed that the former first lady would not be in attendance. This comes after she missed the funeral of Jimmy Carter, where she would have been seated next to President-elect Trump. During the funeral, Mrs. Obama was in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation.

An updated report reveals that Obama’s decision specifically aligns with Trump’s rise to power. “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” the source says. “Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition.”

It is worth noting that Trump did not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration for years ago.

The inauguration of Trump is scheduled for Jan. 20. Mrs. Obama attended the 2017 inauguration of Trump.