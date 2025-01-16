Actress Keke Palmer is pulling back the curtain on her childhood star experience and the emotional toll it took on her relationship with her family. The 31-year-old actress revealed the weight she carried after becoming the breadwinner for her family following her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee in 2006 and her starring role in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP from 2008 to 2011.

In a candid interview with The Cut, the actress revealed, “There was so much pressure to rise to the occasion—for my community, for my parents, for my siblings, for their sacrifices—that it led to hatred on my end,” Palmer admitted. Reflecting on those challenging years, she confessed, “I hated my parents for a long time.”

While her parents, Sharon and Larry Palmer, never explicitly placed the responsibility on her shoulders, Keke said she couldn’t ignore the reality of being the family’s financial foundation. “I’m the one that we all came here for,” she explained, referring to the sacrifices her family made to support her career.

Keke also drew parallels between her real-life struggles and her True Jackson, VP character, a 15-year-old high schooler balancing a grown-up job as the head of a fashion brand. “She was climbing a corporate ladder, working a grown-up job as a kid. I felt the same way,” Palmer said. “She was making it happen for herself independently in the world. Growing up with that character—it bled over into how I wanted to show up, how I want to deal with life.”

Despite the hardships, Palmer has evolved into one of Hollywood’s most multifaceted talents, proving her resilience as an actress, singer, producer, and advocate. Her openness about her journey sheds light on the often-overlooked pressures child stars face and the complex dynamics within families navigating fame.

While Keke’s journey has been far from easy, it’s clear her experiences have shaped her into the powerhouse she is today—someone who has learned to embrace her individuality and take control of her narrative. We salute you Keke!