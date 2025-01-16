LeBron James Reveals He Turned Down $10M Deal from Reebok in High School

Have you ever turned down $10 million and still come out on the good end of a deal? LeBron James did.

Appearing on New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, King James revealed Reebok offered him a $10 million check on the spot while he was in high school. The deal was to secure him to the brand but not take pending meetings with Nike and Adidas.

How did he turn down the cash? Guidance from his mother.

“It was me and my mom and Maverick Carter at the end of the table, and he says, ‘If you don’t go talk to any other companies, this is yours,’ and I look at it….10 million fucking dollars,” James revealed.

Then, the real MVP moment came from his mother, Gloria James: “I was a high school senior, and they gave me a check for $10 million if I promised not to go see anybody else. I told them I needed a break. They stepped out and my mom looked at me, and she’s like, ‘Son, trust your gut. If they’re offering you this, then who knows what the other companies may offer you.'”

Once James was drafted, he signed a $87 million deal with the Swoosh, which has ballooned into one of the greatest sneaker lines of all time and a lifetime deal that banks the baller a billy. LeBron wins again. You can hear the story below.