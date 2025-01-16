LiAngelo Ball, Now G3, Makes Debuts on YouTube Charts with Hit Single “Tweaker”

Rising rapper G3, formerly known as professional basketball player LiAngelo Ball, has burst onto the music scene with his debut single “Tweaker.” The track debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Top Songs chart and No. 100 on the Global Top Songs chart, driven by over 7.9 million global views during the charting period. G3’s impressive transition from basketball to music has captured attention, with “Tweaker” quickly gaining viral momentum and establishing him as a new force in hip-hop.

LiAngelo Ball has swerved into a record contract—the once NBA player is now a part of the Def Jam Records and Universal Music Group roster.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, Ball, who raps as G3, signed a deal that could be worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, providing ownership to his music and own record label.

LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2025

For a bit of Inside Hip-Hop, our friend Z at Audio Mack gave a bit more about the structure of the deal:

A record deal is not an NBA contract, so to clarify: Ball signed a licensing agreement. $8M is an advance on his future royalties. It’s not a signing bonus. It’s also highly unlikely the label advances Ball the full amount upfront. https://t.co/1Ldgfhi1jb — Z (@BrianZisook) January 13, 2025

The rappers are lining up to work alongside LiAngelo Ball, also known as Gelo. Two of those include Boosie Badazz and MoneyBagg Yo.

Hitting X, Boosie swiftly said: “Send da verse @LiAngeloBall !! !!”

Moneybagg Yo is also looking to work. “@LiAngeloBall send me da open verse ima tweak”

You can see the two messages below.

Send da verse @LiAngeloBall ‼️‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 8, 2025

@LiAngeloBall send me da open verse ima tweak 🔥🗣️ — SPEAK (@MoneyBaggYo) January 7, 2025

With a banger going viral in “Tweaker,” LiAngelo Ball, professionally known as Gelo, is headed to the Rolling Loud stage.

Gelo is set for Rolling Loud California, with headliners in Peso Pluma, AA$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium. Passes to the California show go on sale this Friday here.