Lil Baby Confirms Creating Project with Future and Young Thug

The Lil Baby and Young Thug album is loading. Will it be the next in a stream of 2025 releases from Baby? That remains to be seen.

Speaking with Complex, Lil Baby revealed he has been in the studio with Young Thug daily.

“We’ve been in the studio together [every day] almost since he came home. So we got tons of songs,” Baby said. “Me and Future were also going to drop a project, but it was Thug’s idea. The whole time while he’s locked up, I’m talking to him and trying to talk about the trial. He’s like, ‘You need to get with Pluto and drop the tape with Pluto.’ I’m trying to talk about the trial. He ain’t even tripping. He’s like, ‘Bro, go to Miami. You need to lock in with Pluto, y’all need to drop an album. Do that for me.'”

So that’s a trio album, right? For sure. “There probably won’t be a me and Future tape anymore because Thug is back. So, whatever it would be, it’ll be all three of us.”

Introducing our new Complex cover star… Lil Baby ⭐ @whamcbfw4 is in the middle of a career-defining moment as he begins 2025 by releasing new music. He opens up about reuniting with Young Thug, online criticism, and taking a leap of faith.



Read the interview and shop the… pic.twitter.com/QbkLwYrQ1m — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 15, 2025

Lil Baby is letting fans know he is spinning the block in February. Hitting Instagram, Baby celebrated the success of his latest album, WHAM, but also announced he will return shortly.

“See yall Again in a couple weeks ‘Dominique’ The Album 2-?-25.”

You can see Lil Baby’s announcement below.

Lil Baby is back on top of the Billboard 200. His new album, WHAM, takes the top spot behind 140,000 equivalent album units.

Billboard 200: #1(new) Lil Baby (@whamcbfw4), WHAM 140,000 [119.77 million on-demand streams | 50,000 pure sales]. — chart data (@chartdata) January 12, 2025

This is Lil Baby’s fourth journey to the top following 2020’s My Turn, 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk, and 2022’s It’s Only Me.

Of WHAM’s 140,000 first-week equivalent album units, 90,000 are SEA units, representing 119.77 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs (earning the set a No. 3 debut on the Top Streaming Albums chart). Album sales account for 50,000 units, securing a No. 1 debut on the Top Album Sales chart, while TEA units contribute a minimal amount.

Earlier this month, Lil Baby has officially released the music video for “By Myself” featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez. The new video follows the release of the QC superstar’s latest album, WHAM (Quality Control Music/Motown Records), released last Friday and comes on the heels of his most recent music video for “F U 2x.” Directed by Nyce, the rap trio is parked outside an apartment complex, reflecting on their journey to success and those who helped along the way. Lil Baby will also be performing music from the album tonight as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.