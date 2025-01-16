Lil Baby’s ‘WHAM’ Climbs Up YouTube U.S. Charts

Lil Baby climbs to No. 3 on the U.S. Top Artists chart with the release of his latest album, WHAM. The project makes a strong impact with four tracks debuting on U.S. Top Songs, including “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” featuring Young Thug and Future at No. 20, “By Myself” at No. 47, and “F U 2X” at No. 89. The album’s success underscores Lil Baby’s continued dominance in hip-hop.

Lil Baby is back on top of the Billboard 200. His new album, WHAM, takes the top spot behind 140,000 equivalent album units.

Billboard 200: #1(new) Lil Baby (@whamcbfw4), WHAM 140,000 [119.77 million on-demand streams | 50,000 pure sales]. — chart data (@chartdata) January 12, 2025

This is Lil Baby’s fourth journey to the top following 2020’s My Turn, 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk, and 2022’s It’s Only Me.

Of WHAM’s 140,000 first-week equivalent album units, 90,000 are SEA units, representing 119.77 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs (earning the set a No. 3 debut on the Top Streaming Albums chart). Album sales account for 50,000 units, securing a No. 1 debut on the Top Album Sales chart, while TEA units contribute a minimal amount.

Last week, Lil Baby has officially released the music video for “By Myself” featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez. The new video follows the release of the QC superstar’s latest album, WHAM (Quality Control Music/Motown Records), released last Friday and comes on the heels of his most recent music video for “F U 2x.” Directed by Nyce, the rap trio is parked outside an apartment complex, reflecting on their journey to success and those who helped along the way. Lil Baby will also be performing music from the album tonight as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

WHAM includes features from Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, GloRilla and more. The project debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music after its release and was No. 1 in 50 countries. Additionally, WHAM achieved remarkable success with seven tracks landing in the top 10 on Apple Music’s Hip-Hop chart, while six tracks secured positions in the top 10 across all genres.