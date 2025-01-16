Legendary rapper and actor Method Man, a prominent member of the Wu-Tang Clan, was reportedly involved in an alleged altercation at a Crunch Fitness gym in Staten Island, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident reportedly occurred when the 53-year-old artist, whose real name is Clifford Smith Jr., allegedly struck a 28-year-old man in the face multiple times “with a closed fist,” sources told The Post on Thursday.

The altercation is believed to have stemmed from a past relationship the alleged victim had with Method Man’s daughter over a decade ago.

The alleged victim claimed to have experienced facial pain and dizziness following the incident but declined medical attention at the scene. While a complaint report was filed with the NYPD, Method Man has not been arrested in connection with the incident, according to sources.

Method Man’s career spans several decades, solidifying him as a cultural icon in both music and film. He first gained prominence as part of Wu-Tang Clan with their groundbreaking 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). In addition to his solo success, he formed a dynamic duo with rapper Redman, releasing two acclaimed collaborative albums, Blackout! and Blackout! 2.

At this time, neither Method Man nor his representatives have commented on the allegations.