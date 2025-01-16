LeBron James is speaking publicly for the first time after wildfires across the Los Angeles area have displaced many and destroyed neighborhoods. James and his family were among those who had to evacuate their home last week.

James addressed the media after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-108 win over the Miami HEAT and breaking a losing streak.

“I have a couple of dear friends that have lost their homes in the Palisades,” James said, according to ESPN. “Obviously, my heart goes out to all of the families, all across not only the Palisades, but all across L.A. County and all the surrounding areas because of the fire. … It’s been a lot of emotions. Kind of been off. Personally, I’ve been off.

“I’ve just been completely off for obvious reasons, but hopefully things are contained or continue to be contained. And hopefully, at some point, we can start to push forward and move forward and put it behind us and rebuild our city, rebuild this beautiful city.”

LeBron James on the lift he hopes the Lakers can provide for the L.A. community while it recovers from the damage caused by the wildfires pic.twitter.com/JPGR2ckeg5 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 16, 2025

James scored 22 points during the game while dishing out nine assists and collecting five rebounds.