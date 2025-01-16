Bob Uecker, the iconic voice of the Milwaukee Brewers and a cherished figure in baseball, has passed away at the age of 90. The Brewers organization announced his death on Thursday, commemorating his extraordinary contributions to the sport and the community.

Uecker, who began calling games for the Brewers in 1971, became synonymous with baseball in Wisconsin and beyond. His humor and storytelling also extended to Hollywood, where he starred in the popular Major League film series and its sequels.

In a heartfelt statement, the Brewers organization paid tribute to Uecker:

“Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, and the laughter in our hearts. Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was more than an icon; he was a national treasure who brought joy and connection to countless fans. His warmth, wit, and passion for baseball created memories we will cherish forever.”

Uecker’s family revealed that he had been privately battling small-cell lung cancer since 2023. In their statement, they highlighted his profound impact on and off the field:

“While his contributions to baseball were legendary, it is his kindness, humility, and devotion to family and friends that we will remember most. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support as we celebrate the life of a truly remarkable man.”

A Lifelong Love Affair with Baseball

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Uecker’s journey into baseball began at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Belvoir during his U.S. Army service in the 1950s. He signed with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and made his Major League debut in 1962. Over six seasons, Uecker played for the Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Philadelphia Phillies, earning a World Series ring with the Cardinals in 1964.

Following his playing career, Uecker found his true calling in broadcasting. He joined the Brewers as a play-by-play announcer in 1971 and remained a beloved voice for 54 seasons. His distinctive humor and storytelling style earned him a place in fans’ hearts, while his work on ABC and NBC brought his talents to a national stage.

A Legacy Beyond the Field

Uecker’s charm extended beyond baseball. Dubbed “Mr. Baseball,” he became a favorite on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and hosted Saturday Night Live in 1984. He won Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year five times and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Despite his fame, Uecker never lost his connection to Milwaukee. In 2021, he signed his first official contract with the Brewers to secure health insurance, a gesture that underscored his humility and dedication to the team.

Remembering Bob Uecker

Uecker leaves behind a rich legacy of humor, resilience, and love for the game. He is survived by two of his four children from his first marriage.

As fans and the baseball world mourn his passing, the laughter and joy Bob Uecker brought to millions will endure. Rest in peace, Mr. Baseball.