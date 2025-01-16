Star Brim Sentenced to One Year and One Day for Rico Charges

Star Brim, best known as Cardi B’s close friend, has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for her involvement in a 2020 RICO case targeting the NYC gang 59 Brims. Born Yonette Respass, Star Brim was among 18 individuals arrested in connection with the gang, where she was identified as the highest-ranking female member, often referred to as the “Godmother.”

The indictment charged Star Brim with racketeering and ordering an assault involving a slashing. Other members of the 59 Brims faced additional allegations, including two murders and five attempted murders. Brim’s arrest was initially delayed due to her pregnancy at the time.

Despite her legal team’s efforts to argue that she had turned her life around following the birth of her child in 2020, the court handed down her sentence on March 7, 2024. Brim’s attorney highlighted her history of supporting herself through low-paying jobs, her efforts to distance herself from certain elements of gang life, and her rise as a social media influencer due to her friendship with Cardi B. They argued these factors reflected her rehabilitated lifestyle.

Advertisement

“Although Star clearly has a long history of arrests, she is somewhat unique in that she has always worked to support herself independent of gang activities,” her attorney stated. “She has never used or sold drugs and obtained her GED in 2012. Since the birth of her child, Star has completely turned her life around, leveraging her growing social media presence to develop skincare products and promote other brands.”

Despite these arguments, Star Brim ultimately pleaded guilty to the charges. Her sentence includes three years of supervised probation following her release, mandatory participation in an outpatient mental health program, and regular drug testing. She was also ordered to pay a $100 impact fee. Judge George B. Daniels recommended she serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. If she demonstrates good behavior, Brim may receive up to 15% off her sentence, potentially shortening her time behind bars.

Cardi B has publicly supported Star Brim throughout her legal battles. The Grammy-winning rapper reportedly contributed $350,000 to cover Brim’s legal fees.

“Shoutout to my lawyer,” she wrote on social media. “And also shoutout to my friend that paid for my $350K for that lawyer… Yeah, I had a paid lawyer. Thank you to my friend, thank you Cardi. Shoutout to you, you feel me, shoutout to a real one.”