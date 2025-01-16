Ye Showcases New Sneaker as ‘Bully’ Anticipation Builds

Ye is highlighting a sneaker that shares the name of his forthcoming album, Bully. Hitting Instagram, Ye showed a new all-black sneaker. The details are slim as Ye just shared an emoji of a monkey covering his eyes.

Ye previews a new YEEZY shoe 👀 pic.twitter.com/TKH69wfEea — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 14, 2025

Hitting Instagram on Monday morning, Ye dropped off an image of himself dapping up the legendary Mike Dean. He captioned the image “Bully” with the peeping eyes emoji.

Ye posted a picture of him and Mike Dean with the caption "BULLY"



We’re so back 😭 pic.twitter.com/XKkEX0ylOc — Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 13, 2025

Last week, Ye dug into his Vultures 2 bag with Ty Dolla $ign and dropped a rather disturbing video for the track “530.” The video is filled with puppets and figures with distorted faces. You can see it all below as we await more from “Bully.”

