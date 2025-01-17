Busta Rhymes Surrenders to NYPD Following Alleged Assistant Assault

Busta Rhymes turned himself into police on Tuesday for the alleged assault of his 50-year-old assistant.

The Hip-Hop legend reportedly confronted his assistant for being on the phone during work hours. The incident occurred on Jan. 10 at the J Condominium in Brooklyn.

After an argument, Busta allegedly punched his assistant several times in the face. He is now facing misdemeanor assault in the 3rd degree, attempted assault, and harassment.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, the victim, Dashiel Gables, called 911 after Busta left the building, eventually needing transportation to the hospital.

When asked for a statement from the New York Post, Gables denied it, stating: “I can’t mess up my case, bro. It’s just not going to be worth it. An article in the paper as opposed to a six or seven-million-dollar settlement? I’m not risking it, sorry.”