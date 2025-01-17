After Drake and his lawyers filed an 81-page lawsuit against UMG, the 6 God alleges that the release of the song led to serious security threats, prompting him to withdraw his seven-year-old son, Adonis, from school.

According to the lawsuit, a series of alarming incidents occurred at Drake’s residence in May 2024, just days after Kendrick’s track dropped. One particularly disturbing event involved an “armed group of assailants” reportedly opening fire on Drake’s property, injuring a security guard. The lawsuit describes the scene as chaotic, with “blood everywhere” and an ambulance taking nearly 30 minutes to arrive. Over the following days, Drake’s home was allegedly targeted multiple times. One incident involved an intruder who “used his bare hands” to dig under a security fence to gain access, while another break-in attempt occurred on May 9.

Drake’s legal team specifically insists that these events were not random, accusing UMG of prioritizing “corporate greed over the safety and wellbeing of its artists” by promoting Kendrick’s diss track for commercial gain. The lawsuit even draws a comparison to the 2016 Pizzagate conspiracy theory, linking the spread of misinformation to real-world violence.

Advertisement

Get this, the court documents state: “With the palpable physical threat to Drake’s safety and the bombardment of online harassment, Drake fears for the safety and security of himself, his family, and his friends.” It also claims that the threats made against Drake’s son on social media played a role in his decision to remove Adonis from his Toronto elementary school and relocate him and his mother for the summer.

In response slamming the suit, UMG rejected the allegations, calling them “baseless.” A spokesperson for the company told Variety: “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical. We have invested massively in his music, and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success.”

As tensions continue to simmer between Drake and Kendrick Lamar over their on-record feud, Drake appears to be intensifying the situation with his ongoing legal action, raising concerns over the personal safety risks tied to the release of Lamar’s track.