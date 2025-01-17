Born on this day in 1972, Jonathan Smith—better known as Lil Jon—is one of Hip Hop’s most vibrant and unforgettable personalities. As a rapper, producer, DJ, and actor, Lil Jon was instrumental in pioneering the “crunk” sub-genre, transforming it from its Dirty South roots into a global phenomenon.

Lil Jon’s iconic call-and-response style and electrifying stage presence have influenced countless Southern artists who followed in his footsteps. The Atlanta native began his career with the East Side Boyz while working under Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings. Over the years, he’s delivered timeless collaborations with Dirty South legends like Petey Pablo, Young Buck, The Youngbloodz, and the Yin Yang Twins, solidifying his legacy as one of the Kings of Crunk.

Happy birthday to Lil Jon from TheSource.com! Wishing him many more years of success and celebration.

