No one is safe from the legal eagles, not even Kai Cenat, who is expressing confusion and disbelief after being mentioned in Drake’s ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the release of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” In the lengthy legal filing, Drake claims that several streamers, including Cenat, were allegedly involved in amplifying the track’s popularity, and he’s not taking it lightly.

“Wait, what?! Why am I in his sh*t?!” exclaimed Cenat during a live stream on Thursday (Jan. 16), according to Sportskeeda. “Wait, hold on! I’ve got to be… what the fk?! I’m getting sued?! I was told to stay on stream! That nia is cap, bruh!”

Cenat then addressed the claims made in the lawsuit, particularly after a viewer pointed out that the legal documents suggest UMG paid him for content promoting the track.

“I ain’t going to lie, bro! I wasn’t even complaining, all my sh*t is monetized. I’m going to keep it a stack,” Cenat added, clearly taken aback by the allegations.

Oh this is interesting. Drake’s lawsuit, as reported by Rolling Stone, alleges that content creators like Cenat were “whitelisted” by UMG to help promote “Not Like Us” across platforms. The lawsuit claims that UMG paid creators and podcasts, such as the NFR Podcast, to push the song without proper disclosure, which Drake argues damaged his reputation.

Check this, out, according to the lawsuit, the removal of copyright restrictions on “Not Like Us” from platforms like YouTube and Twitch allowed it to spread quickly and widely. Drake’s legal team argues that this move was made with UMG’s full knowledge and was part of a strategy to amplify the song’s “defamatory content” as broadly and swiftly as possible.

As the situation unfolds, Cenat’s reaction highlights the growing tension surrounding the lawsuit, which is now pulling in multiple content creators.