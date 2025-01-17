Lil’ Kim on Praying for L.A. Monsoon: ‘What’s the Issue?’

Lil’ Kim saw the response to her wishes of a monsoon for the Los Angeles wildfires and doubled in what she said.

Hitting X, Kim asked: “What’s happening is devasting and what LA really needs right now is rain-so what’s the issue?”

What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue? Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting… — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 16, 2025

She added, “Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain?”

Going further, Kim Googled and screenshot the meaning of monsoon for anyone confused.

For those who may be aligned with Kim, yes, a monsoon could help battle the blaze. But the amount of rain a monsoon brings on could cause even more issues for the are,a including mudslides, erosion, flooding, and more.

In case you are wondering the origin of these messages, Kim offered a heavenly solution while offering condolences to the people of Los Angeles impacted by the wildfires. But it may be a bit too much.

“#PrayForLA,” Kim wrote. “Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires. This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA.”

But, we all echo the words from Kim’s first tweet of the day: “Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this.”