Man Breaks into Kid Cudi’s Home, Eats Food and Takes Shower

Kid Cudi’s home was broken into by a man who made himself cozy by making a meal and showering.

The unidentified man was arrested on Wednesday after being captured on Cudi’s security system. The man could be seen acting as if it was his home by eating food, using the bathroom, and showering.

According to TMZ, when the L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the man was shirtless in the kitchen. He was arrested and charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities. He is now being held on $150,000 bail.

Just last week, Kid Cudi revealed he was one of the residents of the Los Angeles area who had to evacuate his home. On Instagram, Cudi revealed he is safe with his loved ones and dogs.

“For all the folk who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and I’m praying for us all,” Cudi said.

