Method Man Denies Report of Punching Daughter’s Ex-BF Outside Staten Island Gym

Method Man is calling cap on reports that he beat his daughter’s ex at a gym in Staten Island.

The New York Post stated the Wu-Tang legend was outside a Crunch Fitness and hit a man “seven times” with his fist over a romantic relationship with his daughter. The relationship is alleged to happen over a year ago and now the man is experiencing fizziness and facial pain. However, he doesn’t want any medical help.

The Post stated Meth was arrested for the incident but there is no record of an arrest.

But wait, there’s more. Method Man says none of this ever happened. In a statement from Billboard, a rep for Method Man states, “Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”