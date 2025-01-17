Nintendo Switch 2 Unveiled: First Look and Experience Events Announced

Nintendo has officially introduced the Nintendo Switch 2, set to launch in 2025. A first-look trailer reveals the system will support both exclusive games and many physical and digital titles from the original Nintendo Switch, though some may not be fully compatible. More details are expected on Nintendo’s website soon.

Fans can learn more during the “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2” presentation on April 2, 2025. Additionally, Nintendo announced global “Nintendo Switch 2 Experience” events, offering hands-on opportunities to try the new hardware.

Key cities and dates include New York (April 4-6), Los Angeles (April 11-13), and Tokyo (April 26-27), with events continuing through June in cities like Madrid, Melbourne, and Seoul.

Registration for tickets will open soon, requiring a Nintendo Account for participation.