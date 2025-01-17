NLE Choppa and Imagine Dragons Unite for Genre-Defying Anthem “Dare U”

Rap sensation NLE Choppa has teamed up with GRAMMY® Award-winning band Imagine Dragons for their electrifying new single, “Dare U,” now available via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. The track marks a bold new chapter for the 22-year-old star, blending his signature swagger with Imagine Dragons’ arena-ready energy.

“Dare U” is a high-octane anthem fueled by seismic basslines, thunderous handclaps, and a soaring gospel-infused choir. Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds delivers a powerful hook, challenging listeners with, “Dare u, dare u, say it to my face,” while NLE Choppa’s razor-sharp verses reflect his resilience: “They hating on me, but it made me go harder.”

Choppa, thrilled by the collaboration, shared, “Imagine Dragons is legendary. They brought out a different side of me, and together, we’ve created something truly special.”

With its genre-transcending sound and celebration of confidence, “Dare U” is a testament to the power of bold artistic expression.