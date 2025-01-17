Two weeks ago, Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures—the plaintiffs in a longstanding legal battle against Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash—filed a motion to auction off Dash’s jewelry collection in an effort to settle debts owed to them. Among the items targeted for auction is an engagement ring Dash received from his fiancée, Raquel Horn.

The Legal Battle

Webber and Muddy Water Pictures sued Dash in 2019 over disputes related to a film project. Now, with the case ongoing, their attorney, Christopher L. Brown, has requested the Southern District of New York court to allow the sale of Dash’s assets, including the engagement ring.

In a letter to Honorable Robert Lehrburger, Brown cited Dash’s 2021 public statements about the ring, calling it a personal asset eligible for auction.

A Unique Engagement Ring

The engagement ring in question was a gift from Horn to Dash, a gesture he described as meaningful and unconventional. In a 2021 interview, Dash expressed his affection for the ring:

“I loved it. It was beautiful,” he said. “She had already accepted my engagement. We’ve asked each other to marry each other so many times, but it’s my tax problems. We are almost there. We have a baby, and we are so in love. It just goes without saying.”

The ring’s sentimental value contrasts sharply with the plaintiffs’ push to liquidate it alongside Dash’s other assets to resolve his financial obligations.

The court is set to hear arguments about the potential auction on January 22, 2025. If the motion is approved, Dash could see prized personal possessions, including the engagement ring, sold to settle his debts.

While Dash continues to face mounting legal and financial challenges, the move to auction such a deeply personal item highlights the high stakes of this prolonged legal saga. Fans and observers will be watching closely as the January hearing approaches.