Plaqueboxmax Fires Back at Fivio Foreign With Diss On His Own Song

Plaqueboxmax isn’t taking Fivio Foreign dissing him without firing back.
In case you missed it, last week, Fivio Foreign and Lil TJay left a livestream hosted by PlaqueBoyMax after he asked the duo not to smoke in his studio.
Then Fivio dissed Plaque and Kai Cenat. ItzBizkit grabbed the exclusive, highlighting the words from Fivio. You can hear it all below.
And now Plaque got in the booth:
“Bitch, I’m Plaqueboymax
They want smoke in here
Take they ass to the back”
He also raps, “Ho stupid, she Fivio Foreign.”