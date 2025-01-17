Plaqueboxmax Fires Back at Fivio Foreign With Diss On His Own Song

Plaqueboxmax isn’t taking Fivio Foreign dissing him without firing back.

In case you missed it, last week, Fivio Foreign and Lil TJay left a livestream hosted by PlaqueBoyMax after he asked the duo not to smoke in his studio.

Plaqueboymax repeatedly told Lil Tjay & Fivio Foreign to stop smoking in his Airbnb so they just ended up leaving 💀

Then Fivio dissed Plaque and Kai Cenat. ItzBizkit grabbed the exclusive, highlighting the words from Fivio. You can hear it all below.

“I’m not these rappers, I got real bands. In the crib bussing my Tylil dance… and my real name Max, and I really got plaques… I’m the real PlaqueBoyMax… tell Kai Cenat react to that, n-gga, never say I'm whack”



And now Plaque got in the booth:

“Bitch, I’m Plaqueboymax

They want smoke in here

Take they ass to the back”

He also raps, “Ho stupid, she Fivio Foreign.”