Rick Ross, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red & More to Perform at Big Meech’s ‘Welcome Back’ Concert

Big Meech is hosting a “Welcome Back” Legacy concert in Sunrise Floria, bringing some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop into one building to celebrate him.

The show is set for Thursday, Feb. 13, and will be headlined by Lil Baby, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, and 42 Dugg.

Additional stars on the stacked lineup include EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, BossMan Dlow, Tee Grizzley, Boosie, Babyface Ray, and Payroll Giovanni.

Big Meech’s rep stated his release is a “catalyst for continued efforts toward criminal justice reform.”

The statement to vibe continued, “He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside — there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual.”

All I know is when Rick Ross performs “BMF,” that building going to go crazy.

