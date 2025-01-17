Wendy Williams has made a bold prediction about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ future, claiming that the Bad Boy Records mogul will never regain his freedom. During a recent call-in appearance on The Breakfast Club (Jan. 16), Williams didn’t hold back when discussing Diddy’s legal battles.

Good to know Williams is doing interviews. That above all else is welcomed news. Anyways back to her Diddy prison hot take …

“Diddy will go to prison for life, people,” Williams asserted. “You don’t know the things that I knew about Diddy back in the day. And you know what? It’s about time. Diddy’s done.”

Get this, her words come as no surprise, given her history with the 55-year-old mogul. Williams has long expressed disdain for Diddy, alleging that he played a major role in her firing from Hot 97 in 1998. In her 2004 memoir, The Wendy Williams Experience, she described the struggles she endured because of him, including the “contempt” she felt. “The hell he put me through—I will never forget. But I don’t hate him,” Williams wrote in the book.

Way back in 2019, Williams made further allegations, claiming that a powerful “music mogul” sent a group of women to attack her outside a radio station, with many speculating that Diddy was behind it. “Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my a** in front of the radio station. Fact!” she said at the time. “I finished my shift, wrapped up my headphones, put my bag [on] my arm, and I see everybody lined up at the window looking down on the sidewalk.”

Williams, who went on to host The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2022, has faced her own set of challenges in recent years. In 2022, production of her talk show ceased due to health issues, and a year later, she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and progressive aphasia. Despite her diagnosis, Williams has denied being “cognitively impaired,” but she has been open about her struggles.

Also during the Breakfast Club interview, Williams emotionally shared her experiences with her conservatorship, describing it as a “luxury prison.” “My life is f**ked up. I feel like I’m in prison. I’m definitely isolated. I keep the door closed, I watch TV, listen to the radio and look out the window. Sit here as my life goes by,” she said, choking back tears. “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Sadly, Williams continued, clearly upset, “They won’t allow you to leave or have visitors. So you can’t even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to see my dad on his 94th birthday. The day after that is not promised.”

Meanwhile, Diddy is facing his own legal battles. The music mogul is currently in jail awaiting trial, scheduled for May 5, where he faces federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Diddy has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Prosecutors have denied him bail three times, claiming that his alleged involvement in “freak-off” sex parties included coercing both women and men into performing extreme sexual acts, some of which were reportedly filmed.

If convicted on these charges, Diddy could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

While Williams remains vocal about Diddy’s fate, she’s also confronting her own challenges as she navigates her health and conservatorship, leading to an emotionally complex moment during her appearance on The Breakfast Club.

Check out the full chat below: