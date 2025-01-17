The Brooklyn Nets will honor NBA legend Vince Carter by retiring his iconic number 15 jersey during halftime of their game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Barclays Center. Carter, who played five seasons with the Nets (2004-09), achieved the best statistical stretch of his career with the team, helping secure three playoff appearances and two Eastern Conference Semifinal runs. Carter ranks third in franchise history with 8,834 points and holds the team’s only 2,000-point season (2,070 in 2006-07).

The story of a living legend: From Daytona Beach to Brooklyn, presented by @qatarairways



Limited tickets are now available to see the first screening at @BklynParamount on January 23 → https://t.co/5rVynoxuQr pic.twitter.com/CfqUx1Btpw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2025

The festivities begin Thursday, Jan. 23, with the premiere of From Daytona Beach to Brooklyn, a documentary chronicling Carter’s journey and time with the Nets. Presented by Qatar Airways, the event at Brooklyn Paramount includes a red carpet and live discussion with Carter.

On Friday, Jan. 24, Carter will visit the Empire State Building, which will light up in the Nets’ historic red, white, and blue color scheme with the number 15 rotating on the spire.

Saturday’s celebration includes a press conference at Barclays Center, followed by a halftime ceremony where Carter’s jersey will be raised alongside six other retired numbers in franchise history. Fans attending the game will receive commemorative Vince Carter bobbleheads, with opportunities for meet-and-greets and photo activations. Limited edition merchandise will be available, and interactive activities throughout the arena will celebrate Carter’s illustrious NBA career.

Tickets for the Jan. 25 game are available at brooklynnets.com/tickets.