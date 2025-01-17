Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić maintain their leads in the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively, as the third fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by AT&T are announced.
Voting ends on Monday, Jan. 20, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans will have two remaining “3-for-1 Days” on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20, where votes from NBA ID members will count triple. The starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.
Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the East frontcourt, trailed by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and New York Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns. In the East guard category, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers hold the top two spots.
In the West, Jokić leads the frontcourt, followed by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who moved ahead of Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns by 92,444 votes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder remains the top West guard, with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in second place.
NBA ID members account for 50% of the vote to determine the All-Star starters, while current players and a media panel each contribute 25%.
The top 10 vote-getters by position group in the third fan returns highlight the fans’ enthusiasm and anticipation for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.