The third returns in 2023 NBA All-Star voting have returned, showing LeBron James as the overall leading vote leader, but Giannis Antentokounmpo hurdling Kevin Durant for the East lead.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić maintain their leads in the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively, as the third fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by AT&T are announced.

Voting ends on Monday, Jan. 20, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans will have two remaining “3-for-1 Days” on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20, where votes from NBA ID members will count triple. The starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the East frontcourt, trailed by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and New York Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns. In the East guard category, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers hold the top two spots.

Advertisement

In the West, Jokić leads the frontcourt, followed by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who moved ahead of Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns by 92,444 votes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder remains the top West guard, with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in second place.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. Players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/FBGGd00GB2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 16, 2025

NBA ID members account for 50% of the vote to determine the All-Star starters, while current players and a media panel each contribute 25%.

The top 10 vote-getters by position group in the third fan returns highlight the fans’ enthusiasm and anticipation for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.