Eight days after their franchise-record 15-game win streak was snapped in Cleveland, the Oklahoma City Thunder exacted revenge emphatically, dismantling the Cavaliers 134-114 in a clash of NBA titans.

The East-leading Cavaliers jumped to an early 12-10 advantage, but the West-leading Thunder responded with a stunning 30-2 run, spearheaded by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC entered halftime with a commanding 75-49 lead, never relinquishing control as both teams rested starters in the fourth quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a masterclass, scoring 40 points on 17-of-26 shooting, adding eight assists and two steals in 29 minutes. “You judge yourself against the best to find out where you are,” SGA said postgame. “Tonight, we tested ourselves, and I think we passed.”

EFFICIENT. EFFECTIVE. SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER.



⛈️ 40 PTS (in 29 minutes)

⛈️ 17-26 FGM

⛈️ 8 AST

⛈️ 2 STL



Thunder win the rematch and Shai becomes the 2nd player to score 40+ PTS in less than 30 minutes this season! pic.twitter.com/frjuKu3IAN — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2025

The Thunder’s top-rated defense bounced back from allowing 129 points in their last meeting, smothering Cleveland’s league-best offense. OKC held the Cavs to a season-low 14 points in the first quarter and forced 21 turnovers, their highest total this season. Cleveland’s Darius Garland led with 20 points, but Donovan Mitchell was limited to a season-low eight.

Offensively, Lu Dort recorded a season-high 22 points and six three-pointers, while Jalen Williams added 19 points. Five Thunder players scored in double figures, showcasing the team’s depth.

OKC improved to 34-6 with the win, tying Cleveland for the NBA’s best record while earning their 19th victory in 20 games. The Thunder are on pace to set a historic +13.0 point differential for the season.

SGA’s dominance continued as he outscored Cleveland single-handedly in the first quarter (15-14) and tallied 26 points by halftime. Leading the league with 24 games of 30+ points, Gilgeous-Alexander is making a compelling case for MVP honors as OKC solidifies its position as a championship contender.