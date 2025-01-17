A Tribe Called Quest’s groundbreaking blend of experimental, alternative, and jazz rap was, initially, ahead of its time—and largely unappreciated by mainstream audiences. It took six years for their debut album, People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, to achieve gold status. Though it wasn’t an immediate commercial hit, the album’s innovative and comedic sound perfectly balanced lighthearted social consciousness with a fresh, dynamic energy.

Critically acclaimed upon release, some reviewers noted that the inspired lyricism and unique humor occasionally felt overshadowed by the group’s youthful exuberance and lack of focus. Despite these critiques, People’s Instinctive Travels quickly gained momentum within the alternative hip-hop community, solidifying A Tribe Called Quest as pioneers of the genre and earning them a loyal cult following.

Today, the album is regarded as a classic, certified gold, and listed in The Source magazine’s 100 Best Rap Albums. It also received numerous accolades, including a 5-mic rating from The Source, 4 out of 5 stars from The Rolling Stone Album Guide, and 3.5 out of 4 stars from the Chicago Tribune.

No matter the generation, every true hip-hop fan can remember the first time they heard “Can I Kick It?”—and responded with a resounding “Yes, I can!” In honor of this monumental moment in hip-hop history, we’ve dug into the archives and unearthed vintage Source reviews of People’s Instinctive Travels. Take a moment to explore the history of this genre-defining masterpiece.