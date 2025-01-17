On this date in 1995, Black Thought, Questlove, Dice Raw, Rahzel and the original Roots crew dropped the Philly Hip Hop collective’s second LP Do You Want More?!!!??! on DGC Records. Recognized as a classic fusion of Hip Hop and jazz, Do You Want More?!!!??! was the first major full-length debut from the Philly-based group.

Produced primarily by The Grand Negaz and Questlove, the singles the led the album was the catchy “You Ain’t Fly”, “The Lesson Part 1”, which introduced Black Thought’s lyrical protegé, the one, and only Dice Raw.

Commercially, the album didn’t do the number doing its era, however, the album was certified Gold by the RIAA more than two decades after the year of its release(2015).

Salute to Mr. Tariq Trotter, Questlove, the beatbox extraordinaire Rahzel, Dice Raw and the entire Roots crew for this.