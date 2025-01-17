Wallo has stepped in to mediate the rekindled feud between Diplomats co-founders Cam’ron and Jim Jones, urging the two to reconcile and honor their shared history. Taking to Instagram, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host shared a heartfelt plea, accompanied by a throwback photo of the duo, calling for peace between the two early 2000s Hip Hop icons.

In his post, Wallo wrote:

“I’m writing this letter from a place of deep admiration and respect. From my prison cell, I witnessed something truly incredible — the bond and brotherhood you two shared. Through BET, MTV, college radio, XXL, The Source, and so many other platforms, you brought Harlem’s energy to the world in a way that was nothing short of legendary.

“The connection between you brothers was unmatched. The energy, the swag, the culture — it was magnetic. Watching you both rise together gave people like me something to admire and hold onto, even in the toughest times. Straight up, I HATE seeing the distance now, because what you two had was more than music; it was a movement.” Wallo concluded his message with a heartfelt appeal for reconciliation:

“I’m sitting here catching a cold, but before I lay it down tonight, I had to get this off my chest. I needed to let you know how much I appreciated everything you shared with us all. Y’all embodied that Harlem pride and made it feel like we were all part of something bigger. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for giving us that. I truly believe that tomorrow can be better than yesterday, and I’m holding onto the hope that you two can find that brotherhood again. I love y’all, and I’ll forever respect the impact you’ve made. Love & Respect.”

The heartfelt letter comes amid heightened tensions between the two Diplomats. Earlier this week, Cam’ron launched an explosive rant on his sports talk show, It Is What It Is, targeting Jim Jones. Cam accused Jones of not being from Harlem, claimed he “begged” to be a part of Dipset and dismissed his contributions to the crew’s success. He also mocked Jones for reconciling with individuals who had previously wronged him, referencing figures like Maino and Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s C-Gutta and alleged instances involving the Black Mafia Family.

Advertisement

The tirade was seemingly sparked by Jones’ comments during a recent interview with Justin Laboy, where he called Cam and 50 Cent “dickriders” and alleged that Ma$e had belittled Cam’ron after signing with Bad Boy in the ’90s.

Jones has since responded indirectly, teasing a defiant new track with the line, “N-ggas play with your name, then you remind them who you are.”