We didn’t have this on our early 2025 bingo card. DeAndre Jordan recently gave fans a peek into Nikola Jokić’s personality, sharing the surprising news that the NBA MVP’s favorite song is 50 Cent’s “Many Men.” On Fan Duel’s Run It Back NBA show, Jordan opened up about the Denver Nuggets’ locker room culture, where Jokić often makes song requests from their unofficial DJ, small forward Payton Watson.

Jordan revealed that’s not always the case. “Peyton Watson is our locker room DJ, so anytime Nikola requests a song, if it’s not like Serbian folk music, it is ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent,” Jordan explained. “He knows the words from start to finish… That’s his song, man, he loves it.”

Many men wish death upon Nikola Jokic 😂🤷🏾‍♂️@DeAndre reveals the Serbian superstar’s favorite song, and it isn’t what you’d expect!@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/gLkmPgZ5Fx — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 16, 2025

The hosts of the show pressed Jordan further, asking if Jokić had seen the movie or listened to the full Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album. Jordan humorously replied, “I’m not sure, but if he hasn’t, I’m going to get it for him on VHS.”

This quirky revelation adds a new layer to Jokić’s character, showing that even an NBA star with global appeal has a soft spot for classic hip-hop. And Jokić isn’t alone in discovering fresh uses for 50 Cent’s iconic track. In a more unexpected twist, “Many Men” saw a huge surge in streams following the attempted assassination of President-elect Donald Trump in July 2024, which resulted in two deaths, including that of the shooter, and injuries to two others.

From locker rooms to political moments, “Many Men” continues to have an impact, with Jokić’s love for the track adding an unexpected yet memorable twist.