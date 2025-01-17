Wendy Williams Says ‘Diddy Done’ in Interview: ‘It’s About Time’

Wendy Williams appeared on The Breakfast Club on Thursday (Jan. 16) and detailed the issues with her conservatorship. Williams revealed that she is restricted in her activities but can watch TMZ and isn’t shocked by anything she saw about Diddy.

Near the end of the conversation, Wendy says: “As far as Diddy, Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know things that I do about Diddy back in the day. And you wanna know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done.”

You can hear it from Wendy below.

Advertisement