Lil Baby Says He Didn’t Diss Anyone On New Album, Slams ‘Narratives’

Lil Baby wants fans to know he isn’t dissing anyone on his WHAM album.

“That’s just how I rap,” he said to Complex. “I hate that they try to make narratives out of shit I say. I say what I want to say. If I was speaking on certain people and shit, I would say that.”

This comes after one of the singles released in the deluxe is “Running Sh-t,” which has some words for rats. “I don’t care what he did, he a rat still,” Baby raps. “And I said what I said, don’t @ me.”

But previously, Lil Baby revealed his relationship with Gunna is finished. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Baby revealed he “ain’t got no relationship” with Gunna.

Charla would push forward, stating the Internet believes Lil Baby doesn’t think he can make a hit without Gunna. To which he replied, “The Internet will say anything.”

He added, “You know how many hits I got? That don’t even make sense. I only see what I got to see. I try my best to keep going. I don’t feed into the comments and all of that.”

Also, Charlamagne asked if Young Thug requested a collaboration between the two would he be done. In short, the reply was, “I don’t see that happening.”

You can hear it all from Lil Baby below.