Lil Baby Says He Never Wanted to Drop ‘It’s Only Me’ Album

Lil Baby is often held to the fire for his 2022 album, It’s Only Me. Now he reveals he didn’t want to put that project out.

Speaking with Complex, Lil Baby revealed his label pressured him into dropping that project.

“I didn’t even want to put It’s Only Me out at the time, because I wasn’t ready,” he said. “I wasn’t in [the right] headspace. Those were songs I was just making, but it was nothing that I really loved, and nothing I even really liked.”

But what about another album he wants to do? The Lil Baby and Young Thug album is loading. Will it be the next in a stream of 2025 releases from Baby? That remains to be seen but Lil Baby revealed he has been in the studio with Young Thug daily.

“We’ve been in the studio together [every day] almost since he came home. So we got tons of songs,” Baby said. “Me and Future were also going to drop a project, but it was Thug’s idea. The whole time while he’s locked up, I’m talking to him and trying to talk about the trial. He’s like, ‘You need to get with Pluto and drop the tape with Pluto.’ I’m trying to talk about the trial. He ain’t even tripping. He’s like, ‘Bro, go to Miami. You need to lock in with Pluto, y’all need to drop an album. Do that for me.'”

So that’s a trio album, right? For sure. “There probably won’t be a me and Future tape anymore because Thug is back. So, whatever it would be, it’ll be all three of us.”

Lil Baby is letting fans know he is spinning the block in February. Hitting Instagram, Baby celebrated the success of his latest album, WHAM, but also announced he will return shortly.

“See yall Again in a couple weeks ‘Dominique’ The Album 2-?-25.”

