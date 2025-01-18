President Biden Celebrates ‘Great Partner’ VP Kamala Harris in Final Days as President

We are in the final moments of Joe Biden’s presidency. Hitting X, he celebrated the job he has done with his Vice President, Kamala Harris.

“Every day I kept my commitment to be a President for all Americans through one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history,” Biden wrote. “And I’ve had a great partner in our Vice President, Kamala Harris.”

Every day I kept my commitment to be a President for all Americans through one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history.



And I’ve had a great partner in our Vice President, Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/gnrwG4iOee — President Biden (@POTUS) January 16, 2025

Just last week, on the fourth anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, Vice President Kamala Harris led Congress as they officially confirmed her defeat in the 2024 election—the latest step in a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20.

Advertisement

Today, I will perform my constitutional duty as Vice President to certify the results of the 2024 election. This duty is a sacred obligation — one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and unwavering faith in the American people. pic.twitter.com/w21HzdNxGs — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 6, 2025

According to CNN, the capitol had increased federal security for the session. The final electoral count was Trump 312, Harris 226.