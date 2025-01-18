Dave Chappelle is returning to Saturday Night Live and he has GloRilla with him. For the Jan. 18 episode, Chappelle will serve as the host, GloRilla will deliver the tunes. And in preparation, the duo delivered some comedy as a teaser.

Dave Chappelle hosts the show THIS SATURDAY with musical guest @GloTheofficial!!! pic.twitter.com/dSlTUFuzgo — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2025

his will be Chappelle’s fourth time stepping behind the SNL desk, further cementing his place as one of the industry’s most beloved and influential comedians. The 51-year-old returns as he celebrates the success of his latest comedy special, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

Get this: Chappelle’s highly anticipated appearance will be paired with a special musical guest—Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla. The rising star, whose hit anthem “Yeah Glo!” has earned her multiple Grammy nominations, will debut in SNL as the musical guest. Fans can expect GloRilla to deliver powerful performances and potentially even participate in one of the night’s comedic sketches.

As the show heads into its milestone 50th anniversary in mid-February, SNL fans can look forward to a star-studded lineup and a celebratory weekend of events, including a live primetime special, SNL50: The Anniversary Special, airing on February 16. The series continues its tradition of delivering fresh, relevant comedy with live broadcasts on NBC and streaming on Peacock.