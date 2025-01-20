Dave Chappelle Delivers Message to Trump on ‘SNL’: ‘Have Empathy for Displaced People’

Dave Chappelle returned as a host for Saturday Night Live during its 50th season. His appearance came just before the inauguration of Donald Trump, delivering a message at the end of his monologue for the incoming president.

Near the end of his monologue, Chappelle reflected on the life of President Jimmy Carter and how he took a stroll through Palestine without enhanced security. He also drew the need of the people in Palestine, as Hamas recently reached a ceasefire with Israel, with those of the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas of Los Angeles. He also needed empathy, which he hoped Trump would bring to the White House with him.

“To Donald Trump, I know you watch the show,” Chappelle said. “Man, remember: whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you. Know this when I say this, good luck. Please do better next time.

“Don’t forget your humanity, & have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine.”

You can hear the full monologue below.