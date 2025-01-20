Born Ahmir Khalib Thompson on this day in 1971, Questlove celebrates his milestone birthday today. Known as the iconic drummer for the legendary hip-hop band The Roots, Questlove’s impact on music and culture extends far beyond the stage.

On February 17, 2014, he and The Roots became the in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after previously holding the same role on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon for an impressive 969 episodes.

Questlove’s influence as a producer is just as remarkable. He’s worked with an array of legendary artists, including Jay-Z, Common, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, the late Amy Winehouse, John Legend, and the iconic Al Green. His contributions to production teams like The Soulquarians and The Grand Wizards showcase his versatility and deep-rooted impact on hip-hop and beyond.

A true pioneer, Questlove continues to shape music and inspire generations. Wishing this multi-faceted artist a very happy birthday and many more to come!