Exclusives featured

Happy 54th Birthday To The Roots’ Questlove!

January 20, 2025
Sha Be Allah
Questlove

Born Ahmir Khalib Thompson on this day in 1971, Questlove celebrates his milestone birthday today. Known as the iconic drummer for the legendary hip-hop band The Roots, Questlove’s impact on music and culture extends far beyond the stage.

On February 17, 2014, he and The Roots became the in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after previously holding the same role on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon for an impressive 969 episodes.

Questlove’s influence as a producer is just as remarkable. He’s worked with an array of legendary artists, including Jay-Z, Common, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, the late Amy Winehouse, John Legend, and the iconic Al Green. His contributions to production teams like The Soulquarians and The Grand Wizards showcase his versatility and deep-rooted impact on hip-hop and beyond.

Advertisement

A true pioneer, Questlove continues to shape music and inspire generations. Wishing this multi-faceted artist a very happy birthday and many more to come!